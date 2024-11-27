Man dies after being found with gunshot wounds, Kingsville police investigating

KINGSVILLE, Tx — A 44-year-old man died after being shot around 8:49 p.m. Tuesday night at 1644 Connelvilla Rd., according to the Kingsville Police Department.

"Officers were dispatched at 8:50 p.m. and quickly arrived, where they located an individual identified as Thomas Moore, 44, outside a window of the residence, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds," said Kingsville officials.

Paramedics took Moore to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.

"This is an active and ongoing investigation. Detectives are pursuing all leads to gather a complete understanding of the events surrounding this tragedy. A firearm believed to be associated with the incident has been recovered from the scene. At the time of the incident, the residence was occupied," added officials.

Desmond Jones, 38, was identified as a person of interest and arrested.

Police say Jones is cooperating with the homicide investigation. Jones has been arrested on unrelated outstanding city warrants and charged with Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon.