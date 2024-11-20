Watch Now
Kingsville Symphony Orchestra's upcoming King Ranch Celebration performance scheduled for Nov. 23

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The Holiday season is upon us, and so is season 19 of Kingsville Symphony Orchestra's Symphonic Soundscapes.

King Ranch Celebration Western Horizons, featuring guest artists Dr. Kyle Millsap, Trumpet, Dr. Ann Fronckowiak, and English Horn, kicks off Saturday, Nov. 23, at 2:30 p.m. with a pre-concert talk with Maestra Colleen Ferguson.

The concert starts at 3 p.m. at the Texas A&M University- Kingsville Performance Hall.

The concert will feature a selection of Cowboy and Christmas-themed favorites celebrating America's West and the traditions of South Texas.

Explorekingsvillesymphony.org for reservations and more information.

