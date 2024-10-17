Kingsville students get new bike thanks to volunteers

KINGSVILLE, Tx — Some Kingsville second graders were all smiles today —

and who wouldn't be happy after getting a free bicycle?

1PointFive partnered with the non-profit Wish for Wheels to build about 340 bikes for second graders in the Kingsville area.

Wish for Wheels and 1PointFive (the direct air capture facility coming to Kingsville) gave away bikes for free bikes at Harvey Elementary on Thursday morning.

Many of these kids had never had a bike before, and the organizations saw this firsthand at the distribution last year.

"We're just really excited to get to come in and to continue to be a part of this community and to see the impact that a bicycle can have on a young kid's life, right? It's really the opportunity for freedom. And really, the opportunity to, you know, take your bike to your friend's house and have a little bit of autonomy throughout your day," said Trey Fournier.

1PointFive is working with public libraries in the area and the Boys and Girls Club of Kingsville to continue to promote education initiatives within the community.

