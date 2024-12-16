Kingsville PD investigating fatal stabbing from over the weekend

The Kingsville Police Department is investigating a stabbing incident that ended in tragedy over the weekend.

On Sunday, Dec. 15, at approximately 2:22 a.m., officers responded to multiple 911 calls reporting a disturbance and assault at a residence in the 700 block of South 19th St. Kingsville PD officers discovered 24-year-old Raul Esebio Garcia, Jr., who was suffering from multiple stab wounds when they arrived at the scene. Kingsville Fire Department EMS transported Garcia to Christus Spohn Memorial Hospital Kleberg in critical condition, where he died.

Investigators discovered that Garcia was reportedly assaulting a female resident of the home when the situation escalated and he was stabbed multiple times. Kingsville PD officers later arrested 18-year-old Juan Mendez and charged him with murder on top of other outstanding misdemeanor warrants.

Mendez was transported to Nueces County Jail, where he remains in custody.

