Kingsville community has all hands on deck for Ranch Hand Weekend

Ranch Hand Weekend is hosted in Kingsville on Nov. 17 and 18.

The festival kicks off Friday at 5 p.m. with a tree lighting and wine walk.

The Ranch Hand Breakfast starts Saturday from 7 to 11 a.m. followed by festivities in the afternoon, leading up to a country concert featuring Doug Stone and Collin Raye from 6 to 11 p.m.

All proceeds from the Breakfast go towards downtown improvements. All proceeds from the wine walk and the concert will go towards Brush Country CASA, a non-profit organization that helps abused and neglected children in the community.

A 32-year-old tradition has returned, and that means it's all hands on deck for the Kingsville community.

Ranch Hand Weekend is a two-day long festival in Kingsville, but the festivities can't take place without volunteers like Carmen Falcon.

"Everyone has a job. Eggs, beans, sausage, gravy," Falcon said.

Falcon has helped serve breakfast at Ranch Hand Weekend for over 10 years with her co-workers at Kleberg Bank.

"It’s us going out early in the morning, usually about six o'clock, and we start serving the community at seven," Falcon said.

Falcon and her co-workers serve those in attendance from 7-11 a.m. rain or shine.

"We just love the people in our community and want to help out in any way we can," Falcon said.

Just how the community help Ranch Hand, Ranch Hand also helps the community.

"Our sales are four times what they normally would be for wine walks, so we feel like the Ranch Hand festival will be even more so because we’ll have so many more people," Kate Building owner David Thibodeaux said.

It's Thibodeaux's first Ranch Hand Weekend, and he’s hoping for a good turn out.

"We really rely on these wine walks and festivals to pull us through the year," Thibodeaux said.

Despite this being a long time tradition, thousands continue showing up and showing their support.

