FAKE FACEBOOK POST: Post of baby dumped on a Kingsville road deemed fake

KINGSVILLE, Tx — Everything you see on Facebook isn't always true, including a post shared by hundreds of people about a baby dumped in Kingsville.

On Monday, someone posted alarming information on the Trash to Treaure-Kingsville's Facebook page. The post claims a baby between 7 months and a year old was found dumped along a road in Kingsville. It claims the child was safe at the police station but we have no idea who the parents might be. It also claimed no one had called looking for the infant and had two photos. One photo shows what appears to be an officer holding the infant. The other photo shows that officer and along with another tending to the infant in a baby carrier.

The post garnered more than 700 shares in just 10 hours.

KRIS 6 News contacted Kingsville Police Chief John Blair who told us he didn't know the context of the photo with the officers but he confirmed the officers in the photos are not with the Kingsville Police Department. He added that his department has not responded to or received a call about a baby found along a roadside.

Neighborhood News Reporter Tyrese Boone is looking into the alarming post and we'll bring you the latest on KRISTV.com.

