City of Kingsville to appoint interim city manager in early December

Some changes will soon happen within the Kingsville city government.

Kingsville city manager Mark McLaughlin resigned in early November after the City Commission voted 3 to 2 on offering a new contract and failing to reach an agreement.

McLaughlin's resignation is not immediate, so he will stay in the position until Dec. 20. According to Kingsville Mayor Sam Fugate, McLaughlin is already working for the city of Luling

McLaughlin had a year left on his contract. However, the decision to not renew the contract allowed him to take his buyout and be paid for 6 months.

The city of Kingsville will meet Dec. 5 to appoint an interim city manager.

