Construction begins on $5 million renovation at Christus Spohn Hospital- Kleberg

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Construction began today on a major renovation project at Christus Spohn Kleberg Hospital in Kingsville.

The $5 million project will remodel the medical surgery unit at the hospital, which was built between 1979 and 1980.

"We're very excited that we are gonna be kicking off our renovation for our medical-surgical unit. We've been planning this for a number of years. It will be named the Mary Lewis Scott Kleberg Medical Surgical Unit after Theo Kleberg's mother. The team is super excited to be able to provide state-of-the-art health care at this medical-surgical unit," said Rick Morin, President for Christus Spohn Kleberg.

Morin says many residents in the Kleberg County area can't drive to bigger cities, so advanced practices are much needed in the rural communities.

Christus Spohn Hospital—Kleberg has a philanthropy and foundation department, so anyone interested in donating to the renovations should contact theChristus Spohn Foundation.