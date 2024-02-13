Tennessee man arrested after being accused of soliciting sex from Jim Wells County boy via Xbox Live

ORANGE GROVE, Tx — A warning is being issued to parents after a Tennessee man was arrested after being accused of soliciting sex from an 8-year-old boy in Orange Grove.

According to Jim Wells County Sheriff Danny Bueno, the boy's father contacted the Collegedale Police Department in Tennessee after he found a man was soliciting his son for sex through the Xbox Live video game system. Authorities with that department then contacted the Jim Wells County Sheriff's Department on Jan. 5. Shortly after, Collegedale Police arrested 27-year-old Quentin Williams.

In the meantime, the FBI, along with authorities from Tennessee, will visit with investigators at the Jim Wells County Sheriff's Department on Wednesday to launch a forensic investigation into the case. The Jim Wells County District Attorney's Office has been brought in to investigate as well.

"At this time, we do not know if there are any other victims in the area," Lt. Alan Gonzalez said.

There's no word yet on how long Williams had been in contact with the 8-year-old boy. "The FBI is planning to conduct a "dump" on the Xbox hardware to find additional evidence in this case," Gonzalez said. Also, the Children's Advocacy Center will interview the victim to find out how long he has been in contact with Williams.

In the meantime, Bueno said it's important for parents to know what their children are doing and who they're interacting with while playing on gaming systems.

"It's so important to have this communication with your kids. We're fortunate to have a parent get involved and contact us (law enforcement)," Bueno said.

This is a developing story. We'll bring you more details as soon as they become available.