Benavides couple continues to serve Thanksgiving meals from the heart

Benavides couple has been hosting a Thanksgiving meal for the last 13 years.

Everyone is invited.

Meals in person or can be delivered.

It's the season of giving --- and a couple in Benavides is continuing their mission of serving others.

This Saturday, folks in Duval County can stop by the Benavides Civic Center for a free Thanksgiving meal. It's a long time tradition Melissa Hernandez and her husband started 13 years ago.

It's their way of giving back just in time for the holidays, and every year the event continues to grow.

"It's just about giving back to the community so they can enjoy a meal together," Hernandez said.

Folks can go by the Civic Center and enjoy their meal, or request a pick up or delivery order. The event will kick off at noon.

For more information, call 361-396-9025.

