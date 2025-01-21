Snow much fun in Orange Grove

ORANGE GRVE, Texas — A rare winter wonder arrived in the coastal Bend Tuesday morning, as snow dusted the streets and yards of Orange Grove. It’s been eight years since snow hit the region, and for many local children, it was a first-time experience.

For some, the snowfall was more than just a pretty sight—it was a chance to step into the snow for the first time.

JENNIFER - ORANGE GROVE RESIDENT

Kaylee Wheatley was one of the first to wake up and get outside. She set her alarm for 6 a.m., just so she could catch the snow.

Some of the children said they even stayed up last night even putting water bottles outside to see if they would freeze through the night.

“I woke up at 6, I set my alarm clock so that I could see the snow, and it was really, really fun,” Wheatley said. When asked what her favorite part was, she replied, “Jumping on the trampoline!”

And she wasn’t the only one thrilled by the snow. Khloe Salas also seized the moment.

“I was very excited and happy. The trampoline was covered in ice, and we started bouncing on it. The ice started to break, and I started throwing snowballs at my little brother Greyson,” Khloe said.

JENNIFER ORANGE GROVE

Although it wasn't her first time, she said the last time it snowed in the Coastal Bend she was only a year old so she doesn't remember much.

For some of the parents, the snow brought more than just fun. It was a moment to see their children experience something they may never have had the chance to. Victoria Whitehorn, mother to one of the children playing in the snow, said watching the kids enjoy themselves made for a heartwarming sight.

“I think all the laughs and giggles between them is something we will always remember (…) I don’t know how many times they’ve all changed clothes today because they come out and play, get soaking wet, then come back inside to eat and go back out and play,” Whitehorn said.

While the snow may have brought joy, officials are reminding residents to take caution. Jim Wells County Emergency Management Coordinator Lance Brown said.

He recommended staying off the roads as temperatures drop and the snow on the ground is expected to freeze again, making conditions slippery and hazardous for drivers.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.