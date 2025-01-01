Orange Grove High School cheerleaders aim to make community proud

For the cheerleaders of Orange Grove High School, the sport has always been about more than just pom-poms and routines. As they prepare for the upcoming state competition, the senior cheerleaders are not only striving for victory, but also to inspire the next generation just as they were once inspired.

"I remember going to football games with my dad, watching the cheerleaders on the sidelines, and I just wanted to be like them," said Lauren Castillo, a senior cheerleader at Orange Grove High School. "Watching them in movies also inspired me."

For these young women, the road to becoming cheerleaders at OGHS was paved with admiration for those who came before them. Now, as seniors themselves, they’re passing on that same inspiration to younger girls in the community.

"I see little girls looking up to me, and it makes me feel so valued and loved. I want to be an inspiration to them just as others were to me," shared Rylee Miller, another senior cheerleader.

With the state competition fast approaching, the team is focused on making their community proud. Last year, the cheerleaders participated in their first UIL tournament. With the experience under their belts, they’re now determined to go even further. However, they need neighbors to help cheer them on.

“Sometimes, through the middle of the season after football season, it’s hard to keep going because that support dies off," Senior cheerleader Mady Edwards said. "I think having that support for the community can help us get to the finish line and make it to finals."

The cheerleaders’ upcoming showcase and preliminary rounds, scheduled for mid-January, are the culmination of months of hard work and practice. They’ve been tirelessly preparing to demonstrate not only their skill but the spirit of Orange Grove.

"We can’t wait to show everyone how hard we’ve been working," said Ava Lopez, another senior on the squad. "We want to wow them with our performance."

As the team takes the floor in the coming weeks, they’re hopeful that the community will continue to rally behind them. Their journey is one of dedication, teamwork, and the desire to make their school and neighbors proud.

With the state competition on the horizon, the cheerleaders are urging their neighbors to show their support. The team will be holding a joint showcase with Tuloso-Midway cheerleaders on Sunday 4pm at the Orange Grove Junior High Gym.

