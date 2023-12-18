Lagarto Lighted Christmas Parade

LAGARTO, Texas — Please use a couple of sentences to summarize key points - who, what, when, where.



Lagarto Christmas parade is in its sixth year.

The parade is one of many activities for the Holiday.

The parade last more than an hour as they don't have a route - instead they pass through residential property.

The community may be small, but their Christmas spirit is not. The small town of about 1,000 people has been hosting this lighted parade for approximately six years.

Citizens, businesses, churches, and other organizations took pride in the hour-long parade route.

The parade did not have a specific route. It just passed through residential neighborhoods.

Parade officials said the parade has grown since the start. They hope it’ll continue to grow.

Parade organizer, Theresa Vannoy said her goal with the parade is to put smiles on residents’ faces. The lighted parade is just one of the community activities Vannoy is a part of.

