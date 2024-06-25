Keeping veterans cool by collecting fan donations

The Jim Wells County Veterans Service Office is hosting a Fans for Veterans Drive.

The summer season has just begun, but for South Texans, the heat doesn’t start or end with the season.

The Jim Wells County Veterans Office is hosting its annual Fans for Veterans drive as a way to help veterans feel some relief in the heat.

Daniel Salinas is the Jim Wells County Veterans service officer. He said there are hundreds of veterans in the county who need assistance combating the heat.

“We will take donations of fans or air conditioners all through the summer. Because really our summers last from April to December. We have some hot temperatures for a long time,” Salinas said. “This drive is something that we do we do for veterans in the county.”

As a Marine veteran himself, Salinas said this is a way for veterans to cool off and to know we have their back.

Our summer heat index can be over 110 degrees in South Texas.

“Fans offer them the opportunity to circulate a little bit of air in the house and help keep things a little bit cool,” Salinas said.

It’s all about air circulation for veterans who don’t have the ability to have air conditioning in their homes.

Salinas said on average his office gives out more than 15 fans a year thanks to the community’s donations.

“We always manage to give away everything that we get. I make sure that we get them out,” Salinas said.

He said his office wants to give any veteran a fan, but they want to make sure that those with a greater need get them first.

Each fan makes a difference for Veterans who don’t have the luxury of air conditioning.

