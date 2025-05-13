Jim Wells County offers resources for neighbors affected by severe weather

JIM WELLS COUNTY, Texas — Jim Wells County has established a resource information center to help neighbors impacted by last week's severe weather in Alice.

County officials are guiding affected residents on how to self-report damages and request cleanup assistance through the Individual State of Texas Assistance Tool.

Jim Wells County Judge Pete Trevino Jr. was on site at the center helping coordinate relief efforts for local residents.

"We're advising them to please bring as much information as they can. If they have pictures of the damage. To make sure they have their addresses. And one important information that needs to be known is if they have insurance or they don't have insurance," said Trevino.

For those who missed Monday's resource information center, another session will be available tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the former Wells Fargo Bank location.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

