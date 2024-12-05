DPS investigating fatal crash on Highway 359

JIM WELLS COUNTY, Texas — Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety are working a fatal crash in Jim Wells County, between Sandia and Orange Grove.

According to Sgt. Harold Mallory, the three-car crash, involving a 2017 Dodge Ram 2500, a 2019 Ford F-150, and a 2016 Infiniti Q70, happened around 3 p.m. between 359 and FM 534.

At last report, one male driver is deceased. The drivers of the two other vehicles did not have signs of serious injury but were taken to a nearby hospital as a precaution.

In the meantime, traffic is slow in the area and drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. We'll continue to update this article as soon as more information becomes available.