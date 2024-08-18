DPS ID's man killed in fatal rollover crash in Jim Wells County

JIM WELL COUNTY, TEXAS — Texas Department of Public Safety troopers have identified the man who lost his life in a fatal accident in Jim Wells County on Saturday, Aug. 17.

According to DPS investigators, 52-year-old Joseph Cibrian was driving a Ford F250 on FM 534 when he went off the side of the road and over corrected, causing the truck to roll over.

The truck caught on fire, and Cibrian was able to get out of the truck, but died at the scene of the accident.

The cause of the crash in continuing to be investigated.

