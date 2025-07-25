Water boil notice issued for the city of Alice and all of its customers

ALICE, Tx — The City of Alice has issued a water boil notice for all of its customers.

According to a press release sent Friday morning, some areas outside of the Alice city limits showed chlorine residuals below the required levels.

Although these areas are outside the city limits, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) requires the issuance of a precautionary water boil notice.

All water customers are being notified to boil their water before drinking, cooking, and making ice. The city is advising that water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

Seniors and people with weakened immune systems are especially vulnerable to harmful bacteria and should follow this order.

When the water boil notice is lifted, the City of Alice will rescind the notice and notify residents.

