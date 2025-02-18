Texas Rangers investigating fatal officer-involved shooting in Alice

A man has died as the result of a late-night officer-involved shooting in Alice.

According to a press release from Alice PD, on Monday, Feb. 17 around 11 p.m., officers responded to multiple 911 calls from the Esperanza Street area. Officers attempted to talk to a male resident when they arrived, but the man then opened his curtains and pointed a rifle at the officers.

Melissa Trevino

Alice PD officers ordered the man to lower his weapon, but he refused, causing an officer to discharge his weapon in self-defense and hit the man. The man was transported to Alice Christus Spohn Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The rifle recovered from the Esperanza Street home was a 30-30 rifle, the release states.

The incident is being investigated by the Texas Rangers.

