Midtown Perk - A coffee shop rooted in its community

Midtown Perk opened in downtown Alice in 2019 before the pandemic.

They moved into the Alice H-E-B in 2020.

The move changed the customer traffic.

Trisha Villarreal said the business success has much to do with their barista's customer service and their coffee.

One Alice coffee shop is catering to their community one cup at a time.

Midtown Perk opened its doors in 2019 right before the pandemic in downtown Alice. They relocated inside H-E-B where customers come and go daily.

Owner Trisha Villarreal said the move into H-E-B has been very beneficial for their community and their success.

“We’re really rooted in our community – we give back to our community. One of the ways of trying to make that positive impact is our – we have really like taking their cup and reading to see what their affirmation for the day is," Villarreal said.



Villarreal and her family live, work, and socialize in the Alice community. They are firm believers in support local which they've been able to do thanks to their customers.

Villarreal said another reason why Midtown Perk is unique is their baristas and the relationships they have created with the community.

Midtown Perk is also veteran-owned.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.