JWC Habitat for Humanity holds groundbreaking ceremony for new home

A groundbreaking ceremony was held Sunday afternoon by the Jim Wells County Habitat for Humanity on Fourth Street in Alice.

Christian Hinojosa and her three children were selected out of more than 30 families who applied.

Habitat for Humanity is a non-profit organization whose mission is to give a hand up to families who need a safe and adequate home.

The start of the next chapter for the Hinojosa family started with golden shovels and some dirt. Jim Wells County Habitat for Humanity held a groundbreaking ceremony on Sunday afternoon.

The Hinojosa family was selected for the 21st JWC Habitat for Humanity home.

Each year, the non-profit organization selects a family in need of a hand-up to get a new home. There were over 30 applicants this year – all in serious need.

Christian Amber Hinojosa and her three children are excited to finally get their own home. For the Hinojosa family, a new home equals safety, memories, and a place to grow up.

The family along with Habitat for Humanity board members gathered on Fourth Street – the site of the new home. The golden shovels were used to break the dirt – signifying the beginning of the year-long work.

The home’s foundation was also blessed with holy water.

Habitat for Humanity’s mission is to give a hand up to families in need. For more information on the non-profit organization visit their website –JWC Habitat for Humanity.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.