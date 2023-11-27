JWC Habitat for Humanity holds groundbreaking ceremony for new home

- A groundbreaking ceremony was held Sunday afternoon by the Jim Wells County Habitat for Humanity on Fourth Street in Alice.
- Christian Hinojosa and her three children were selected out of more than 30 families who applied.
- Habitat for Humanity is a non-profit organization whose mission is to give a hand up to families who need a safe and adequate home.
The start of the next chapter for the Hinojosa family started with golden shovels and some dirt. Jim Wells County Habitat for Humanity held a groundbreaking ceremony on Sunday afternoon.
The Hinojosa family was selected for the 21st JWC Habitat for Humanity home.
Each year, the non-profit organization selects a family in need of a hand-up to get a new home. There were over 30 applicants this year – all in serious need.
Christian Amber Hinojosa and her three children are excited to finally get their own home. For the Hinojosa family, a new home equals safety, memories, and a place to grow up.
The family along with Habitat for Humanity board members gathered on Fourth Street – the site of the new home. The golden shovels were used to break the dirt – signifying the beginning of the year-long work.
The home’s foundation was also blessed with holy water.
Habitat for Humanity’s mission is to give a hand up to families in need. For more information on the non-profit organization visit their website –JWC Habitat for Humanity.
