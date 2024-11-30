Alice PD officer-involved shooting tops off Thanksgiving night

What started out as a tense night for the Alice Police Department quickly turned into relief - but not the kind that comes from a 5-course Thanksgiving spread and stretchy pants.

According to Alice Police Chief Eden Garcia, Alice PD received a call around 11:23 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 28 from a man who said he was holding a young woman captive in a back room and was threatening to hurt her. Police arrived a minute later and were able to find the young woman and a child in the house, with the man standing near them holding a knife. The man, 21-year-old Gabriel Rodriguez, lunged at the woman, causing an Alice PD officer to shoot him in the leg.

Rodriguez was given first aid at the scene and later hospitalized. After he was discharged, he was booked into Jim Wells County Jail with one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, with a bond of $300,000, and one count of unlawful restraint with a bond of $25,000

Chief Garcia said the Alice PD officer who shot Rodriguez was been placed on administrative leave while the Texas Rangers investigated the incident, which is protocol.

