Alice neighbors continue storm cleanup after severe weather

ALICE, Texas — Cleanup efforts continue in Alice as neighbors deal with the aftermath of last week's severe weather.

Crews were spotted collecting brush and storm debris along Cactus Avenue and South Reynolds Street Monday as part of the ongoing recovery efforts.

All collected debris is being transported to the Jim Wells County Fairgrounds, where it will be stored until officials can safely burn it at a later date.

The cleanup operation is part of the broader recovery effort following the storm that impacted numerous properties throughout the area.

Powerful straight-line winds tore through the community last Thursday, ripping off roofs and knocking down trees.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

