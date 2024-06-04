Alice mayor travels to Washington DC for flooding summit

The Alice Mayor was one of several Coastal Bend representatives at the Flooding and Sea Level Rise Summit hosted by The American Flood Coalition. The summit is to learn how to better prepare and educate neighbors who live along the coast and to build relationships with Coastal Bend representatives.

Alice Mayor Cynthia Carrasco was one of 41 leaders across the country who attended the three-day summit in Washington DC.

She said she’s seen firsthand how flooding impacts Alice residents.

"We have flooding within our community. Some of our residents - we've had where our streets get flooded and then they're impacted through their homes,” Carrasco said.

She said the city has taken steps to prevent flooding like cleaning and siding local creeks. However, the city is always looking for ways to improve.

"Their focus is on trying to gather information because they want to help mitigate the adverse results from any kind of flooding or any kind of disaster-related to flooding,” Carrasco said.

Carrasco said while Alice isn’t right on the coast, the city does experience the effects of natural disasters.

