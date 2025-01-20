Alice Highway Patrol Office investigating fatal single-vehicle crash

JIM WELLS COUNTY, Tx — A fatal crash near State Highway 44 is still under investigation by Troopers from the Alice Highway Patrol Office.

According to Rob Mallory, a Staff sergeant with the Texas Highway Patrol, 52-year-old Gilberto Rosales, Jr., was traveling south on State Highway 359 around 5:15 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. When traveling underneath the westbound lane on Highway 44, he crossed over the eastbound lane and left the roadway.

Rosales' 2021 Chevy Silverado then struck a powerline pole, causing the airbags to deploy.

"Rosales wife, Refugia Barrera, 51, also of Alice, was a passenger in the truck and sustained significant injuries. Troopers determined that Rosales was intoxicated and placed him under arrest for Driving While Intoxicated," said Sgt. Mallory.

Barrera was transported to Christus Spohn Hospital in Alice, where she died from her injuries from the crash.

"Rosales, after receiving medical clearance later in the afternoon, was transported to the Jim Wells County Jail, where he was charged with one count of Intoxication Manslaughter," added Sgt. Mallory.

