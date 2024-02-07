Alice couple pleads guilty to 2022 fatal stabbing

ALICE, Tx — An Alice couple pleaded guilty to the fatal stabbing of 34-year-old Agapito Casas on Feb. 6, 2024.

30-year-old Audriel Garcia and 22-year-old Trey Alaniz were sentenced for their part in the murder of Agapito Casas.

According to Jim Wells County Sheriff Danny Bueno, Agapito Casas was stabbed to death in November of 2022 on Range Street in Alice, Texas.

The Alice couple was originally charged with Capital Murder but that charge was reduced to Murder as part of a plea deal.

Audriel Garcia was sentenced to 20 years while Trey Alaniz got a 30-year sentence.

Sheriff Danny Bueno said the murder was the result of a robbery and was drug-related.