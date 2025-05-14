Watch Now
24-year-old woman killed in Jim Wells County crash

A 24-year-old woman was killed during a crash Wednesday morning in Jim Wells County.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety Communications Officer Staff Sergeant Rob Mallory, it happened on North Highway 281 near Farm-to-Market Road 2044 just north of Alice.

Details of the accident are unknown at this time and the identity of the woman has not been released.

This is a developing story. We'll update this article as soon as more information becomes available.

