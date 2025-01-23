YOU'RE SOMEBODY'S TYPE: The Coastal Bend Blood Center in need of donations

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The Coastal Bend Blood Center is in desperate need of donations.

Right now, they're specifically in need of O-Negative blood. During the winter months, it's more difficult to get donations, and the center needs at least 120 donations a day.

"It's important that we continue to bring that constant awareness of the importance of donating blood in our community because you never know when you yourself may need that blood," Community Relations and Education/Media Spokesperson Ashley Ramirez said.

The Coastal Bend Blood Center is located at 209 N Padre Island Dr., and it is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

