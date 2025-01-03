Yolanda Saldivar has officially filed for parole

GATESVILLE, TX — Yolanda Saldívar, the woman who was convicted of Selena Quintanilla Perez' murder has filed for parole.

According to the Texas Department of Corrections, the parole process review is already underway for the 64-year-old Saldivar. She will be eligible for parole on March 30.

The process begins with Saldivar's file being reviewed for all appropriate documents, including letters of support and protest. An Institutional Parole Officer will then review Saldivar's file and interview her before preparing a case summary for the Board voting panel. The Board will vote on the case just prior to March 30.

Thirty years after Selena's death, Saldivar, 64 filed a petition for parole in Texas. She is currently being held at the Patrick L. O'Daniel Unit in Gatesville, Texas.

Saldívar was president of the singer’s fan club and the manager of Selena's clothing boutiques. She shot and killed Quintanilla Pérez at a Days Inn motel in Corpus Christi, Texas, on Mar. 31, 1995. The woman who was known as the Queen of Tejano was 23.

Saldívar was found guilty of first-degree murder in Selena's murder and on Oct. 26, 1995, she was sentenced to life in prison, with the possibility of parole after 30 years.