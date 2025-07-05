Woman in critical condition after July 4 shooting on Gulf Beach Road

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A woman is in critical but stable condition after being shot on Gulf Beach Road on Thursday evening.

Police officers responded to reports of a shooting around 8:28 p.m. near 7000 Gulf Beach Road on July 4.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a woman in her 30s with a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where she remains in critical but stable condition.

Police are actively investigating the incident and seeking information from the public.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting is asked to contact the non-emergency line at (361)886-2600. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at (361)888-8477.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

