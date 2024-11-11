Winning $1M lottery ticket sold at Baldwin Food Mart last week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There was a lucky lottery winner at a local food mart, winning a $1 million scratch off ticket.

The ticket was sold at Baldwin Food Mart, off of 1801 Baldwin Dr.

According to the Texas Lottery website, the ticket sold in Corpus Christi was one of 15 scratch-off tickets containing a $1M prize. Out of all the tickets, only two were sold in Texas and the Corpus Christi ticket was 9th in the list.

"I thought I was going to get a little bonus or something," June Garcia joked.

"I heard about it in the morning, as soon as my friend got here in the morning he told me 'Hey someone won a $1 million!," Garcia said. "I remembered that dude, it's his normal routine (to buy a scratch-off ticket. I (had) told him, "Oh you high rolling today?!'

When KRIS 6 News asked if this was a winner store, Garcia agreed, saying, "You've gotta touch the counter first, and then take your ticket!"

This particular store has seen its fair share of lottery winners, though none, according to owner Ram Thakor, of this size.

"We do have lotto winners here, we had $25,000 last year and some smaller winners, like $1,000, $2,000, but this was a a big one," Thakor said.

So if you are looking for a sign on where to buy your next lottery ticket, swing by Baldwin Food Mart! The "million dollar store" is open 7 a.m. to midnight.

