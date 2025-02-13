Where in the Coastal Bend are the Flamin' Hot Dill Pickle Cheetos?

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — You may have noticed a pickle craze has taken over the nation within the last 5 years. Now, we have everything from pickle-flavored beer to pickle soup, and this popular trend keeps adding to the wide variety of food and drinks.

The latest pickle-flavored product to hit the shelves is the Flamin' Hot Dill Pickle Cheetos. Consumers around the United States are having trouble getting their hands on them, especially here in the Coastal Bend. Rumors began circulating social media in Oct. 2024, leaving customers wondering if this was a hoax.

A popular Facebook group, "Pickle Addicts (Not So) Anonymous," which has roughly 934,000 members, has been an outlet for pickle lovers worldwide to share the locations of the infamous Flamin' Hot Dill Pickle Cheetos.

A screenshot from the popular Facebook group Pickle Addicts (Not So) Anonymous shows a Flamin' Hot Dill Pickle Cheetos display at a Corpus Christi Target.

One member posted to the popular group, "Corpus Christi Target has them RUUUUN! " A couple of hours later, other members commented that the Target in Moore Plaza was completely sold out.

The Flamin' Hot Dill Pickle Cheetos have become such a hot commodity that people are beginning to sell them on eBay and Facebook Marketplace, starting at $18 for an eight and a half ounce bag.

One Calallen Community Facebook group member asks other users where the Flamin' Hot Dill Pickle Cheetos are located.

Both major retailers worldwide and mom-and-pop shops here in the Coastal Bend are selling the popular chips as quickly as the shipments arrive.

Party Barn in Kingsville stated in a Facebook post," In record time, we are out of stock of the Pickle Hot Cheetos. Stay tuned for the next shipment! If you got them, enjoy!"

If any of you snack enthusiasts are lucky enough to find the Flamin' Hot Dill Pickle Cheetos, you might want to hang on to them because they could be worth a big dill.