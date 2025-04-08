What's that smell? CC Water addresses stinky concerns with tap water

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — When you turn on the tap, you expect clean, fresh water. Not something that smells like a swimming pool or tastes like sulfur, but that's exactly what some neighbors across the city said they've been dealing with for days.

KRIS 6 News reached out to Corpus Christi Water to get answers to what's causing the stinky smell. Following a press release issued on Friday afternoon, CCW said they have received at least 42 reports from residents claiming their tap water was not the same as before. They began receiving those complaints nearly a week ago.

The reason behind it? CCW said since March 24, the Mary Rhodes Pipeline has been operating at Schedule 4, delivering approximately 70 million gallons per day, which represents a nearly 30% increase in flow. This change in the water blend, combined with recent rainfall over the western recharge zones, has changed the drinking water characteristics.

In response to the complaints, CCW staff were dispatched to each service request location to test the water and confirm it remains safe and compliant with all regulatory requirements. Quality control testing is performed daily, regardless of source blend changes, to ensure water safety.

CCW added their priority in maintaining its designation as a Superior Rated Public System by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ), which is the highest rating a public water system can achieve in Texas. This daily quality control process is not out of the norm but rather part of the city's standard commitment.

City leaders said they want to remain transparent about the temporary changes and are working diligently to maintain trust by responding promptly to every report, conducting thorough testing, and providing clear communications about what’s happening with the city's water system.

If you have concerns with your drinking water, CCW encourages you to contact 3-1-1.

