What is that mysterious red light in the Corpus Christi sky?

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Did you see the weird red light in the Coastal Bend sky on Wednesday night? If you did, well, you are not alone.

Many people took their concerns to social media, posting videos and photos of the reddish-orange light in the sky.

Coastal Bend Weather Watchers Facebook group: Ramirez Imelda

"We have received a few calls to the station and 911 calls about possibilities of grass fires on Padre Island. These are actually flares coming from the refineries area in town. There are currently no active fires on Padre Island," stated Nueces County ESD #2 officials in a Facebook post.

The City of Corpus Christi sent out a Reverse Alert around 3:27 p.m. on Tuesday, stating, "Lyndellbasell facility located at 1501 McKenzie Road has made flaring necessary at this time. No need for community action."