What is open and closed in the Coastal Bend for Thanksgiving Day

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Most major retailers are closed on Thursday, and several grocery and pharmacy chains also remain closed.

Here is a look at what is open and what's not this Thanksgiving. Note that hours may vary, and many locations will have adjusted hours. Also, chains that are franchised-owned restaurants, like Subway and Burger King, will depend on the franchisee.

What's open:

Applebee's

CVS

H-E-B (7 a.m. to 12 p.m.)

Denny's

Dunkin'

Guerra's Restaurant

Ol' Steakhouse

Boardwalk Cafe

Aloha Pacific Island Grill

IHOP

Whataburger

Bien Mérité

Landry’s Seafood House

Starbucks

Saltgrass Steakhouse

The Astor

Snoopy's Pier

Thai Spice

U&I Steakhouse

Bluffalo Wings Co.

Omni Hotel

Cracker Barrel

Walgreens (note, only about 500 24-hour locations will open; the rest will remain closed)

Also, essential government offices, such as the National Weather Service, Transportation Security Administration, and others, will

What's closed: