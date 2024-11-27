What is open and closed in the Coastal Bend for Thanksgiving Day

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Most major retailers are closed on Thursday, and several grocery and pharmacy chains also remain closed.
Here is a look at what is open and what's not this Thanksgiving. Note that hours may vary, and many locations will have adjusted hours. Also, chains that are franchised-owned restaurants, like Subway and Burger King, will depend on the franchisee.
What's open:
- Applebee's
- CVS
- H-E-B (7 a.m. to 12 p.m.)
- Denny's
- Dunkin'
- Guerra's Restaurant
- Ol' Steakhouse
- Boardwalk Cafe
- Aloha Pacific Island Grill
- IHOP
- Whataburger
- Bien Mérité
- Landry’s Seafood House
- Starbucks
- Saltgrass Steakhouse
- The Astor
- Snoopy's Pier
- Thai Spice
- U&I Steakhouse
- Bluffalo Wings Co.
- Omni Hotel
- Cracker Barrel
- Walgreens (note, only about 500 24-hour locations will open; the rest will remain closed)
Also, essential government offices, such as the National Weather Service, Transportation Security Administration, and others, will
What's closed:
- Banks
- Best Buy
- Dominos
- Most government offices
- Pizza Hut
- Stock markets
- Target
- Walmart
- McDonald's
- Rock Star Sushi & Hibachi
- Most Walgreens locations