What is open and closed in the Coastal Bend for Thanksgiving Day

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Most major retailers are closed on Thursday, and several grocery and pharmacy chains also remain closed.

Here is a look at what is open and what's not this Thanksgiving. Note that hours may vary, and many locations will have adjusted hours. Also, chains that are franchised-owned restaurants, like Subway and Burger King, will depend on the franchisee.

What's open:

  • Applebee's
  • CVS
  • H-E-B (7 a.m. to 12 p.m.)
  • Denny's
  • Dunkin'
  • Guerra's Restaurant
  • Ol' Steakhouse
  • Boardwalk Cafe
  • Aloha Pacific Island Grill
  • IHOP
  • Whataburger
  • Bien Mérité
  • Landry’s Seafood House
  • Starbucks
  • Saltgrass Steakhouse 
  • The Astor
  • Snoopy's Pier
  • Thai Spice
  • U&I Steakhouse
  • Bluffalo Wings Co.
  • Omni Hotel
  • Cracker Barrel
  • Walgreens (note, only about 500 24-hour locations will open; the rest will remain closed)

What's closed:

  • Banks
  • Best Buy
  • Dominos
  • Most government offices
  • Pizza Hut
  • Stock markets
  • Target
  • Walmart
  • McDonald's
  • Rock Star Sushi & Hibachi
  • Most Walgreens locations
