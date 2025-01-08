Workshop helps Coastal Bend business owners to boost profits and grow

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Business owners across the Coastal Bend gathered for a profit acceleration workshop aimed at improving their businesses.

It was held in the early morning of Wednesday, Jan. 8 and was hosted by the Westside Business Association at the Antonio E. Garcia Arts and Education Center.

The free workshop was led by special guest Catherine Barnes, a business strategist. It focused on strategies to enhance profitability, increase leads, and ensure long-term business success.

At the heart of the workshop was a series of five essential strategies designed to help small businesses thrive. Barnes shared valuable insights on key areas of business development: building a solid foundation, generating more leads, converting leads into sales, increasing transactions, and ultimately driving profits.

“I am aim to help small businesses increase their profitability and so I shared a few tips today on how to do that,” Barnes said.

For Margarita Valquez and aspiring business owner the workshop offered more than just theoretical knowledge—it provided practical advice that she could use in the future.

"The notes I was taking really helped me structure myself, allowing me to ask questions, network, and get exposed to people in the community," Valquez said.

She noted that the workshop helped her gain more confidence in launching her own business and navigating the challenges of entrepreneurship.

In addition to the strategies shared by Barnes, the event also served as a networking opportunity for business owners to connect and collaborate.

Attendees were encouraged to share best practices, discuss challenges, and consider partnerships that could help them grow their businesses.

Barnes highlighted the power of collaboration, especially within the Westside community.

"It’s really important for us to begin collaborating, joint-venturing, and sharing best practices because there is enough for all of us. Together, we rise," she said.

For many local entrepreneurs, workshops like this provide crucial support, guidance, and encouragement.

Barnes hopes that attendees will take the lessons learned at the workshop and apply them to their businesses.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.