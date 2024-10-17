Westside legacy: Riley Odoms continues to inspire and impact the community

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — He was an NFL player who will forever go down in Bear history as a West Oso legend.

KRIS 6 News reporter Naidy Escobar learned more about the first round pick from South Texas and why he means so much to this community - Riley Odoms.

He graduated from West Oso High School in 1968, then went to play football at the University of Texas.

“He was drafted by the Denver Broncos in 1972 and he spent 12, 13 years all with the Denver Broncos,” West Oso Aluni Bobby Davis said.

Riley was the fifth overall pick during that draft and made history for being the highest drafted tight end ever in the NFL draft.

Denver Broncos

Bobby Davis, who grew up in the same neighborhood as Riley, recalled how humble he has always been and said he has left a staple on the Molina neighborhood.

“We lifted him up and we respected him for what he did and he never forgot about us, you know and although he made it big time and everything, every time he would come back here he was always just one of the guys,” Davis said.

He added that Odoms is a phenomenal person and athlete.

Recently Odoms was inducted into the Broncos Ring of Fame and you could feel his humbleness in the air during the ceremony.

"First of all I just want to thank you guys the whole city of Denver and the Bronco country because I loved playing here," Odoms said.

Davis said he and other friends looked up to Odoms and called the West Oso Grad Peto.

He remembers Odoms was the opposite of what people thought came out of the Westside.

"It meant a lot to us to have him represent us because you never heard of him getting into trouble I mean it was just the complete opposite of what they said we were out here," Davis said.

He remembers going to pick cotton with Odoms he said he would fill up two bags and recalls him being very strong.

He said he thinks that was a way for him to train because most people could only carry one.

Odoms will always be an inspiration and an example for the next generation coming out of West Oso nation.

"He was the one who gave us the hope that we could come out of Molina and do whatever we wanted to do," Davis said.