Westside family's home targeted in shooting, more than 20 gunshots fired at residence on Elvira Drive

A Westside family is living in fear after their home was riddled with bullets in what they describe as a targeted attack last Friday night.

The family's Ring camera captured the terrifying moment when more than 20 gunshots were fired at their home on Elvira Drive in the Molina neighborhood.

Ring camera captures over 20 gunshots fired at westside family's home | WATCH

"It's just really heartbreaking to know that he was targeted wrongfully," said the daughter of the homeowner, who requested anonymity due to safety concerns. "This home has no issues with anybody. However, there are times where I don't know why, but people are targeting this home and it needs to stop."

The woman's father has lived in the neighborhood for over 40 years and has never experienced anything like this until recently.

This isn't the first time the family has been targeted. In September, their Ring camera recorded another shooting incident at the same residence.

The family is now calling for increased police patrols in their neighborhood. Police officials say they are investigating these incidents.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

