Westside community concerned about property near childcare facility

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Some residents who live on Morris Street, near Horman told KRIS 6 News they have health and safety concerns about a property in that area.

Gustavo Salazar has been living in that area for over three decades and he told KRIS 6 News this has been an ongoing issue since he could remember. He added that no one has kept up with the property.

"My main concern is the children, were right across the street from an early development center, Salazar said. "This obviously isn't safe for any prediction or grown adult much less a child to be out here walking or for anybody for that matter to be out here.

Gustavo said that these conditions don't happen overnight— this is years of neglect from the city.

At the property, there is a pathway that leads you to what look like a homeless encampment.

When KRIS 6 News checked out the property we cam across broken bottles, trash, overgrown trees. and bushes, there was even a syringe.

Naidy Escobar

"Someone needs to be held accountable for this mess," Salazar said.

KRIS 6 News Reporter Naidy Escobar reached out to the city's code enforcement department and they gave us a statement which reads:





"Code compliance officers did find several nearby properties with tall weeds, brush, and debris. We did locate one that possibly has unhoused individuals. We are moving forward with cases for the violations and expediting abatement for two lots in close proximity to 2801 Morris Street."

While we were out there code enforcement were putting notices on different properties but not the one Salazar is mostly concerned about.

"The city wants to hold accountable for our property and for the trash that we have in front of our homes, but this is actually my neighborhood so who is responsible for all of this mess?" Salazar said.

Before leaving Morris Street, there were landscapers checking out the properties. One of them said it will be cleared out on Thursday.

