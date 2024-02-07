Westside Business Association gets an update on Harbor Bridge construction

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An update on the new Harbor Bridge project was presented to a group of Westside business owners on Wednesday.

During the presentation, a representative of Flatiron Dragados said the project is still expected to be completed by next year.

Two massive towers visible from across the city are visual proof of the progress that's been made.

They are the main structural elements that will support the bridge and they have now been completed.

“We also have a big milestone on the cable stay bridge on the north side coming up where we will be completing the last of 20 upper tower lifts that will complete the proposed bridge height and tower height of 536 feet,” said Lynn Allison the Flatiron Dragados representative.

The bridge will also have 3 northbound and 3 southbound lanes.

It will also have 10-foot-wide pedestrian walkways with barriers on each side.

The next major phase will be connecting Interstate 37 and other roads to the bridge.

That will lead to detours beginning after spring break.

“After spring break, March or early April, we will be doing a significant traffic realignment of northbound 286 and opening a new ramp that will connect from the uptown area to the downtown area from State Highway 286 or crosstown expressway,” said Allison.

Of the 2,651 concrete structures needed to finish this project, only 8 segments are left to be cast.

The 450 employees assigned to this project are working hard to help complete this bridge on schedule.

