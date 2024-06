CORPUS CHRISTI — One man is dead after a shooting on the 2600 block of Buford Street.

According to Corpus Christi police, just before 12:30 a.m. they were called to the scene. When officers arrived they found an 18-year-old man dead in the street.

He has not been identified.

Detectives with the robbery and crime unit were called in to help. They are searching for any witnesses and security footage.

CCPD asks anyone with any information to call 361-886 -2840.