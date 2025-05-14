West Side Helping Hand receives $356,000 donation from Charity League

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — West Side Helping Hand received a $356,000 donation today from the Charity League to support its programs for low-income youth.

The organization focuses on guiding disadvantaged youth to success through academic enhancement, character formation, and career opportunities.

Executive Director of West Side Helping Hand Cynthia Davila is excited about expanding the program to reach more youth.

Each year Charity League goes through grant applications they receive from the community, and West Side Helping Hands stood out to the organization for its efforts to help youth.

"What Cynthia and her team are doing for the community is absolutely amazing, they are changing lives, and we raised enough money for them to help expand their building so they are able to reach more children in the community," said Lesley Lomax, president of Charity League.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!