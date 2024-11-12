West Oso's JROTC students go beyond the classroom to honor veterans

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Seferino Vasquez, a U.S. Army veteran and resident of Tivoli, Texas, recently had the opportunity to share his military experiences with students from West Oso Junior High and High School.

The students who are part of the school's JROTC program participated in a service learning project where they visited local nursing homes and spoke with veterans like Vasquez.

95-year-old Vasquez was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1952, and during his time in the service, he worked as a tank driver. Reflecting on his service, he recalls being part of a groundbreaking test for gyro stabilizers, a piece of technology that allowed tank gunners to maintain a steady aim while moving.

"We were testing gyro stabilizers, you can put a gun on the target and you could move the tank around and the gun wouldn’t move," Vasquez said. "The gun could stay on the target the whole time."

Many of the veterans stories captured the attention of the students, who were eager to learn about the challenges and rewards of military service.

They are assigned a two-page essay about the veteran of their choice.

"It feels great to see all of these kids in uniform," Vasquez added. "I enjoy it."

Vasquez said he doesn't have family anymore so having the students swing by was the highlight of his day.

The day also included personal interactions between the students and the veterans, many of whom had served in different branches of the military.

"Talking to people I have never talked to and them telling me their story and being comfortable with it," Kylie Perez, a West Oso Junior High JROTC cadet said.

She said this experience definitely allowed her to learn more about the different jobs and branches the military has to offer.

"I always looked forward to an opportunity like this, there is only one veteran in my family," she said.

The project is overseen by Lieutenant Oscar Vela Jr., he said it is an important part of the JROTC program.

The students must complete this assignment to continue being part of the program.

The students visited Windsor and the Caraday nursing home. It was a great opportunity to connect with veterans in their community.

Vasquez, served in the Army for two years before an injury ended his service. He emphasized the importance of education for those considering a military career.

"If you want to join the military when you get older, go to school as much as you can. It helps you in the long run to get promotions," he said.

Lieutenant Vela hopes that this project will continue for years to come, providing students with valuable insight into the lives of those who have served in the military.

