The West Oso Dancing Dazzlers are preparing for Mayc's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City. This year, the entire team was invited, and five of the girls raised the money to make it to the Big Apple.

They practice with dozens of girls from all over the state and are extremely excited about representing the Coastal Bend.

You can catch Macy's Thanksgiving Parade on KRIS-TV at 7:30 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.