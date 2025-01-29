CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A herd of cattle was on the move Tuesday morning, and several law enforcement officers responded to calls from passersby near Saratoga Boulevard and County Road 35 out near Old Brownsville Road.

This herd was reported wandering around and causing traffic hazards.

Corpus Christi Police Department and the Nueces County Sheriff's Department deputies successfully corralled the animals onto a truck, ensuring their safe removal from the road.

VIDEO RELEASED: Corpus Christi Police dashcam video shows officers responding to loose livestock

"The cattle were safely reunited with their owner. We extend a special thank you to the local Tractor Supply Co. for their generous donation of feed and equipment, which helped in the safe gathering of the animals. We are grateful for our supportive community partners who consistently assist us in keeping our community safe," stated CCPD in a social media post.

CCPD released dashcam footage of officers and deputies working hard to keep the livestock safe.

According to Captain Roland Martinez Jr. with the Nueces County Sheriff's Department's Patrol Division, rounding up loose livestock is just one of the many hats local county sheriffs and officers in the state of Texas wear.

