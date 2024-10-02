Update on estimated completion of the Salinas playground

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The City of Corpus Christi sent out a press release regarding the completion of 12 Major Parks and Recreation Projects in fiscal year 2024.

But according to a press release from the city, there are additional parks being worked on:



Hans & Pat Suter Wildlife Refuge Playground

Wooldridge Park Playground

Airline Park Playground

Salinas Park Playground Improvements

The last time KRIS 6 News reporter Naidy Escobar told you about Salinas Park, some repairs needed to be made.

The park is not even a decade old, and the city has already invested over $500,000 in improvements.

Naidy Escobar looked into where the project is now.

“It's a great playground, and it just, you know, with that poor play and the lack of drainage, when it was initially built, was something that became unsafe, and we were patching it almost week," Robert Dodd, the director of Parks and Recreation said.

In July 2024, the Salinas playground closed because the city had a plan to address the safety concerns. The plan consisted of removing the old play structure, installing the new play deck over concrete, and improving drainage.

We originally reported that the Salinas playground would get more than $400,000 in improvements. Dodd said that $100,000 was added to that improvement plan.

“The initial 483 was for the construction contract, and additional money is in our capital improvement fund with the architecture and engineering, but again, that 483 was strictly for the construction, “ Dodd added.

District 3 Councilman Roland Barerra said he is excited and can't wait for the improvements to be complete.

“Hopefully we are on track and we get it done by the end of the month we just ask everyone to bare with us,” Barerra said.

Dodd adds that no new features are being added to the park but is also looking forward to the improvements.

The project is set to be complete by the end of October if the weather allows it.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.