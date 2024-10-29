Update: Clairelaine Gardens residents speak out on ongoing issues

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Edelia Medina, a resident at the Clairelaine Gardens Apartment, who KRIS 6 News spoke to last week,contacted us to inform us that after our coverage, management reached out to fix some of the issues.

As KRIS 6 News reported in September2023, many elderly people living here were having trouble with the elevators.

But she is just one of many residents with numerous complaints that still need to be resolved.

"There are a lot of issues with these apartments," Marivel Vera said.

Vera has been living at Clairlaine Gardens Apartments for almost seven months.

She told KRIS 6 News that a constant problem is the cockroaches and the elevator not working since many elderly people live on the second floor.

We also reported that homelessness is one of the problems this building had. After KRIS 6 News reporter Naidy Escobar checked out the place, the housing authority installed keypads to ensure only people with the code could get in.

However, as KRIS 6 reported, the Corpus Christi Housing Authority would no longer fix the elevators. On Monday, the residents were finally informed through a letter that they would not be fixed and that tenants should contact management with any concerns they might have.

"I have mixed feelings about it, and I am very disappointed as I am disabled," Julio Martinez Junior, another resident, said.

Vera said it is difficult to help out the elderly in her building. Her neighbor Maria Salas is 87 years old, and there is also a partially blind guy who lives on the second floor. She said they would definitely benefit from having an elevator.

"I mean, even before the fire department shows up, what are we supposed to do if we can't help them get down? I mean, I know it's their job, but if something goes off, it goes off," Vera added.

A resident who preferred to remain anonymous invited us into his home, and he said that nothing has been done to fix up the place since he moved in.

"These are older people. They need that extra help," he said.

He mentioned that when it rains, water enters his apartment, and he has to sweep it out.

He added that he is frustrated; he has a list of things that need fixing, but he feels like nothing ever gets done.

Vera encourages residents not to be afraid and to come out and speak up. She said if other residents need help, they must let it be known.

When we previously spoke to the President and CEO of the Corpus Christi Housing Authority, Gary Allsup, he asked residents to come forward with any concerns or issues they might have.

We reached out to the housing authority and are waiting to hear back.

KRIS 6 News will continue pushing for answers and share them once available.

