Two Walgreens employees forced into freezer at gunpoint by armed robber

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Corpus Christi police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred on the city's west side Sunday night around 9:26 p.m.

According to the Corpus Christi Police Department, officers were dispatched to Walgreens, located at the 4500 block of Ayers Street, in reference to a robbery with weapons involved.

"Officers arrived and spoke to the victims, a 31-year-old male and a 22-year-old female, who had no injuries. Officers found that two male suspects came into the location and forced the victims into a back room, where one of the suspects produced a firearm and pointed it at the victims," said officials.

The robbery suspects forced the victims to give them an undisclosed amount of money from the cash registers and the victim's cell phones before forcing both employees into the freezer.

"The suspects then fled the location. One suspect is described as a tall male in his 20s, of unknown race, wearing a blue hoodie, mask, and gloves," added officials.

The other suspect was described as a tall male in his 20s of unknown race wearing a black hoodie, mask, and gloves.

Police say they have not made any arrests following Sunday night's armed robbery at the Walgreens on Ayers.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. If you have any information pertaining to this incident, you are encouraged to call Detectives at 361-886-2840. Anyone who would like to keep their identity secret and still provide information to detectives should call Crime Stoppers at 888-TIPS (8477) or submit the tip online at https://www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=343&C=&T=. [p3tips.com].

