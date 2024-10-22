Truck crashes into Westside store

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A store owner has a huge mess to clean up after a truck crashed into his store on Greenwood Drive Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, around 2:30 p.m., an 83-year-old man was pulling into the Times Market on the 4700 block of Greenwood when he hit the gas instead of the brake and drove straight into the store.

Joe Escobedo/ KRIS 6 News The store owner said he'll have to close his store for a few days in order to make repairs.

The elderly man told police he got confused. Luckily, no one was injured, including a customer at the checkout counter.

According to the store owner, the driver is a longtime customer.

In the meantime, the owner said he has a lot of merchandise and will have to close for a few days to repair the damage.