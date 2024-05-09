The importance on Heat index Safety

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — We are not yet in summer and the Coastal Bend is already heating up.

The city of Corpus Christi opened 13 cooling centers—operating to help people deal with extreme temperatures.

KRIS 6 News reporter Naidy Escobar spoke with an expert to ask what people in all of our neighborhoods could do to help stay cool and avoid heat-related illnesses while working outside.

Millions are exposed to heat in their workplaces. According to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, thousands become sick due to heat exposure.

KRIS 6 News spent part of Wednesday at the Broadmoor Senior Center and spoke with Rosie Vela. The center is one of more than a dozen places operating as a cooling center in the Coastal Bend.

“It aggravates anybody that has health-issues has more discomfort if they’re exposed to a great amount of heat during the day,” Vela said.

While Vela was not at the center to avoid the heat she understands the dangers from excessive heat.

OSHAtracked 48 heat-related deaths between 2017 and through 2023.

Meghan Christie, a spokeswoman for OSHA told KRIS 6 New all of those deaths were in Texas.

“We asked that people assess their condition, assess their change in condition, look for those heat advisories and understand you need to plan your day accordingly,” Christie said.

In addition to paying attention to the heat and a person’s body, OSHA recommended a few things to help prevent heat-related illnesses. This included drink water and sports drinks, work shorter shifts, take frequent breaks ,and look for any heat illness symptoms.

Heat-related illnesses can affect people of all ages—and people from all backgrounds—including some who might not be able to afford air conditioning.

Vela who admitted she has never used a cooling center, said all of them in Corpus Christi could be good for those on lower incomes.

"It helps a lot that they can lower or raise the temperature and save money that way by being away from the home in a comfortable setting, such as this," she said.

Click here to view all of the cooling centers.